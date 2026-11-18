The Russian State Duma passed a bill in its first reading that imposes fines for disseminating materials that allegedly discredit “traditional Russian spiritual and moral values” or promote their rejection.

Under the bill, citizens face fines ranging from $61 to $121 for a first offense, officials from $607 to $1,214, and organizations from $6,070 to $8,498.

In the event of a repeat violation, the fines will increase. For citizens, they will range from $607 to $1,821; for officials, from $3,642 to $4,856; and for organizations, from $12,140 to $36,420.

The bill also provides for specific penalties for failing to remove content that, in the opinion of Russian authorities, “discredits” traditional values or promotes their rejection.

Currently, online movie theaters and social media platforms are required to remove such materials within 24 hours of receiving a corresponding request from Roskomnadzor.

Failure to comply with this requirement will result in fines ranging from $121 to $243 for citizens, from $1,214 to $2,428 for officials, and from $8,498 to $12,140 for organizations.

Repeat violations carry significantly higher fines: from $1,821 to $3,642 for citizens, from $7,284 to $9,712 for officials, and from $18,210 to $60,700 for organizations.

Thus, the maximum fine for a repeat failure to remove materials could reach approximately $60,700.

The Russian State Duma Committee on Criminal and Administrative Legislation recommended passing, in the first reading, a bill imposing fines for the dissemination of materials that allegedly “discredit traditional Russian spiritual and moral values.”

Putin’s administration is drafting a bill on patriotic education and civic education.

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