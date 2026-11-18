Russian President Vladimir Putin drew media attention with his shoes during a trip to the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in Shenzhen, China.

According to the publication, the 74-year-old Russian dictator, whose height is estimated at approximately 170 cm, once again revealed his insecurities about his height by choosing shoes with hidden heels for his speeches and meetings. Despite attempts to increase his height with special shoes, official photos taken during the face-to-face meeting clearly showed that Putin remains noticeably shorter than Chinese leader Xi Jinping, who is 176 cm tall.

As part of his two-day visit to Shenzhen on November 18–19, the Russian leader is also scheduled to hold a series of international meetings on the sidelines of the APEC summit.

Source: Daily Star.

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