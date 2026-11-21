In Poreč, Croatia, Polish boxer Bartłomiej Roszkowicz defeated Slovakia's Juraj Bona in the quarterfinals of the European U23 Championship in the up-to-65 kg weight category. The victory guaranteed the 22-year-old athlete at least a bronze medal at the tournament, Interia Sport reports.

Rematch for Budapest

Almost a year ago, on November 24, Roszkowicz had already faced Bona in the quarterfinals of the European youth championship in Budapest. At that time, the Pole lost the first two rounds by scores of 2:3 and 0:5. Although the judges favored Roszkowicz in the final round, he was unable to make up the deficit.

In Poreč, the athlete, who represents Warsaw's Legia and competes for Imperium Boxing Wałbrzych in the Polish Boxing League, chose a more cautious tactic. He did not rush to attack, waited for his opponent's actions and counterattacked. In the first round, three judges awarded Roszkowicz a 10:9 victory.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

The judges' decision

In the second round, two judges — from Israel and the Czech Republic — favored Bona, while the other three considered Roszkowicz better. Before the final round, the outcome of the bout remained uncertain.

According to the publication, the decisive moment came in the first 30 seconds of the final round, when several of the Pole's punches reached his opponent's head. Bona continued trying to attack and, after the fight ended, was confident he had reached the semifinals, but the judges made a different decision. Roszkowicz won the third round 4:1 and claimed the bout by the same score.

Roszkowicz is a graduate of MOSM Tychy and coach Ryszard Dziopa. Previously, he won a bronze medal at the junior world championship in Spain and reached the quarterfinals at the European Championship in Sofia.

Read us on