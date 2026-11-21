U.S. President Donald Trump has threatened to impose “huge fines” on companies that build data centers outside the United States. In this way, the White House aims to maintain the country’s technological edge over its competitors in the field of artificial intelligence.

President Trump promised to punish American companies that build data centers abroad, threatening to impose “huge fines” on any such attempt, seeking to express confidence in his efforts to ensure U.S. victory in the global race for dominance in the field of artificial intelligence.

“We will not allow data centers to move to other countries, because China will take them all—we will not let that happen,” Trump said during an extensive press conference at the White House.

Trump’s remarks came on a turbulent day for the industry, as a sell-off of artificial intelligence stocks on Friday caused the S&P 500 index to drop 3.7%.

It was the steepest weekly loss in more than 18 months, reflecting investor anxiety. The decline came amid a scandal at Nvidia and the market debut of the American startup Anthropic.

Trump’s defense of the artificial intelligence industry was among a number of topics the president addressed during an 87-minute press conference attended by U.S. Vice President J.D. Vance, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Defense Secretary Pete Hagset, and Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent.

This was reported by the Los Angeles Times.

Trump threatened the EU with a tariff investigation over fines imposed on technology companies.

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