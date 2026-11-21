The drone war between Ukraine and Russia has led to a sharp rise in global prices for optical fiber, which is used to control drones that are resistant to electronic warfare (EW) measures. The cost of high-quality fiber has risen from approximately $4 to nearly $30 per kilometer.

According to the Financial Times, Russia has an advantage in procurement thanks to direct agreements with China and centralized supply of large batches of the material.

Fiber-optic drones are controlled via a thin cable that unrolls during flight. Unlike radio-controlled drones, these aircraft do not rely on a wireless signal, so electronic warfare systems cannot jam the communication channel with the operator.

According to traders and Ukrainian drone manufacturers, the surge in demand for these products has caused the price of optical fiber to rise more than sixfold. Prices are further influenced by demand from data centers, which use it to manufacture cables.

According to estimates by analysts at the Chinese investment bank Huatai Securities, demand for fiber-optic cable for drone production could reach 146 million kilometers in 2026. This is 155% more than last year. At the same time, Ukraine plans to manufacture at least three million FPV drones, while Russia plans to produce 3.5 million.

Russia has an advantage in the market because it purchases fiber optics centrally and in large batches. Ukrainian manufacturers, on the other hand, depend on hundreds of individual companies and intermediaries. According to a Ukrainian trader, Russian buyers have direct agreements with Chinese suppliers and are less sensitive to price increases.

At the same time, rising material costs are beginning to affect the economic viability of using such drones. Oleksandr Yakovenko, founder of the Ukrainian company TAF Industries, said that fiber-optic cable for a single drone with a flight range of 30 km can cost nearly $1,000. As a result, some manufacturers are opting for wireless control systems and Starlink terminals, which cost about $300.

China remains the main supplier of optical fiber to the global market. It accounts for more than half of global production of this material and nearly half of the output of finished optical cables. However, production growth is limited by a shortage of glass preforms, from which the fiber is manufactured.

It is reported that Chinese companies sell optical fiber through intermediaries, and some suppliers are not interested in the end use of their products. In particular, Julia Li, a representative of Potel Cable Group, reported that since February, demand for specific types of fiber used in drones has risen from zero to approximately half of the company’s total sales.

At the same time, Chinese manufacturers Hengtong and Fiberhome have subsidiaries in Russia. Hengtong denied making direct sales to drone manufacturers and stated that a significant portion of its products is sold through intermediaries. Fiberhome reported that it ceased doing business in Russia many years ago but did not comment on the revenue of its Russian subsidiary.

Chinese fiber-optic cable is not necessarily subject to restrictions on the export of dual-use goods. Walid Tahirheli, an expert on British sanctions against Russia, noted that he is not aware of any U.S., EU, or British sanctions against Chinese companies specifically for supplying fiber-optic cable for Russian drones.

China’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated that the country strictly controls the export of dual-use goods and opposed the use of the war to discredit China.

The Financial Times reported on this.

Damage to civilian infrastructure was reported in the Odesa region following an attack by Russia.

The Russians attacked six districts in the Dnipropetrovsk region with drones and artillery; there are casualties.

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