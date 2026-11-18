On November 18, the Russian State Duma passed a law in its second and third readings that restricts access to books by authors designated as “foreign agents” in the country. The bill was supported by 380 deputies; not a single lawmaker voted against it or abstained. It took just over three minutes to complete both stages of the vote.

The adopted law provides for amendments to the federal law “On Library Services.” From now on, the procedure for accessing library collections will be determined, in particular, in accordance with the legislation on “foreign agents.” Books written by individuals listed in the relevant registry or with their participation must be labeled “18+,” and the author’s status must be indicated in the publication details or on the cover. In addition, such publications may not be displayed cover-forward in sales areas.

In effect, this means that books by authors designated as “foreign agents” may be removed from open library shelves and transferred to special storage areas. Before the amendments were adopted, Sergey Kovalyov, a deputy from “United Russia” and a member of the Committee on Culture, stated that the State Duma allegedly systematically counteracts the influence of individuals acting in the interests of foreign states.

Based on a literal interpretation of Russian legislation on “foreign agents” and undesirable organizations, between 50% and 70% of the books in municipal library collections could be subject to restrictions. The publication “Kommersant” previously reported on this, citing data from the Ministry of Digital Development. The restrictions could affect not only fiction but also up to 15% of all academic library collections.

The bill was passed in its first reading back in June 2024 by deputies of the previous State Duma convocation. Its authors were the then-chair of the Committee on Culture, Elena Yampolskaya—who is now an advisor to the Russian president on cultural affairs—Alexander Sholokhov of “United Russia,” Elena Drapeko of “Fair Russia,” and Dmitry Pevtsov of “New People.”

In the explanatory note, the authors of the document stated that it is allegedly unacceptable for libraries to distribute works by authors whose activities, in their opinion, are directed against Russia’s security.

As early as the beginning of 2023, Russian libraries were quietly banned from publishing and accepting books by “foreign agents” and other writers who condemned the invasion of Ukraine. At the time, the Russian Ministry of Culture denied that it had issued such instructions to subordinate institutions or compiled lists of banned authors.

In June 2026, Russian Deputy Minister of Culture Zhanna Alekseeva acknowledged that the country’s libraries had stopped adding books by “foreign agent” authors to their collections. She also reported that the Lenin Russian State Library is working to create a special closed repository for literature that Russian authorities consider “destructive.”

This has been reported by Russian propaganda media.

In Russia, books by Pushkin, Gogol, and Turgenev have begun to be labeled due to a law on drug propaganda.

Russian state polling agencies continue to record a decline in support for President Vladimir Putin amid the blocking of Telegram, restrictions on VPNs, and internet outages across the country.

As a reminder, Putin announced an Easter truce.

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