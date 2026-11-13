Putin Welcomes His Fourth Grandchild: Media Reveal Details

Vladimir Putin has likely welcomed his fourth grandchild, information about whom is being kept under wraps, according to media reports. According to these reports, the youngest of the Russian president’s officially recognized daughters, Katerina Tikhonova, gave birth to a son on August 15, 2025. The boy was reportedly named Adrian.

What is known about Putin’s fourth grandson?

Unlike his older sister, Elsa Zelenska, the boy was given his mother’s fictitious last name rather than that of his presumed father, ballet choreographer Igor Zelensky.



According to the leak, Adrian Igorevich Tikhonov was born in Moscow. The first birth certificate was issued on the very day of his birth at the Central Clinical Hospital of the Presidential Administration of Russia, also known as the Kremlin Hospital.



However, the boy did not receive his official birth certificate until July 10, 2026—nearly 11 months after his birth.



By law, parents must register a child within one month. It is unknown why the paperwork took so long.



The publication speculates that Putin’s family may have been trying to conceal the birth of yet another of the president’s grandchildren. The delay could also have been related to the parents’ different last names—Tikhonov and Zelensky.



“The Agency” found a record of the boy’s birth in only one of the databases from the document leak. Other services used by the editorial staff did not contain such data. Journalists compared the information with other records from the same database and found no signs of forgery.



What Is Known About Putin’s Other Grandchildren



Vladimir Putin keeps information about his family private, but he sometimes mentions his grandchildren in public. In June 2017, he said he had become a grandfather for the second time. His two older grandchildren are the children of his eldest official daughter, Maria Vorontsova.



Roman Faassen was born in August 2012 from her relationship with Dutch businessman Jorrit Faassen.



His second grandson, Andrei Nagorny, was born in April 2017. His father is Yevgeny Nagorny, a manager at Novatek.



In June 2025, two months before Adrian’s birth, Putin spoke for the first time about his granddaughter. He mentioned that a nanny from Beijing was caring for the child.

This

likely referred to Katerina Tikhonova’s eldest daughter, Elsa, who was born in December 2017. At birth, the girl was given the surname and patronymic of Igor Zelensky.

At the same time, according to leaked information, the girl travels abroad under her mother’s last name. Her place of birth is listed in official documents as the Central Clinical Hospital, just as it is for her younger brother.

According to an investigation by the publication “Proekt,” Elsa has traveled abroad with her parents on multiple occasions. They were accompanied by numerous nannies, teachers, and security guards.

This has been reported by Russian propaganda media.



Putin’s granddaughter flies abroad accompanied by an entourage of ten people, according to the investigation.

Katerina Tikhonova, who is said to be the youngest of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s official daughters, and ballet choreographer Igor Zelensky have an eight-year-old daughter named Elsa. The girl was born in December 2017 and took her mother’s last name.



Read us on