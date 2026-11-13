Polish speed skater Wiktoria Dombrowska finished third in the 1,000-metre event at the Speed Skating World Cup stage in Beijing, China. It was the 20-year-old athlete’s first start at the senior World Cup level, Interia Sport reports.

Close battle for medals

Dombrowska covered the distance in 1 minute 15.85 seconds. She was one hundredth of a second ahead of Japan’s Rio Yamada and two hundredths of a second ahead of China’s Mei Han.

Victory went to the Netherlands’ Angel Daleman with a time of 1:14.07. Kristina Shumekova of Kazakhstan finished second, 1.57 seconds behind the winner. Dombrowska was 1.78 seconds behind Daleman.

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Results of other Polish athletes

Another Polish representative, Karolina Bosiek, took 13th place, 3.70 seconds behind the leader. In Division B, Iga Wojtasik was fifth with a result of 1:18.05, while Martyna Baran finished seventh in 1:18.39.

Last season, Dombrowska consistently finished among the top four at junior World Cup stages. She took fourth place in the 1,000-metre event at the Junior World Championships. Her result in Beijing was 0.8 seconds slower than the time with which she recently became Polish champion.

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