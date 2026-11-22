Atalanta drew 4:4 with Inter in Bergamo, Italy, in the 12th round of Serie A. The visitors, who are the reigning Italian champions, twice lost a two-goal lead and ultimately earned only one point. As Interia Sport reports, Inter's main hero was Pio Esposito, who scored three times.

Esposito's hat-trick and the hosts' response

Esposito opened the scoring in the 16th minute and doubled the Milan side's lead in the 32nd. Even before the break, Atalanta reduced the deficit: Elif Elmas scored in the 35th minute after an assist from Nicola Zalewski.

At the start of the second half, Esposito scored his third goal and completed his hat-trick. In the 72nd minute, Charles De Ketelaere brought the hosts back into the game again, with Zalewski providing the assist. The Polish footballer was substituted after this attack.

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A stoppage-time goal

In the 76th minute, Petar Sučić converted a penalty to make it 4:2 in Inter's favor. De Ketelaere scored his second goal of the match in the 81st minute, and in stoppage time Frank Kessié converted a penalty to set the final score at 4:4.

Zalewski played for Atalanta and registered two assists. Piotr Zieliński was not included in Inter's squad and, according to the publication, has a foot injury.

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