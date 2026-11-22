On Sunday, November 22, 2026, in the remote mountainous region of Maramureș in northern Romania, Romanian border guards and mountain rescue teams found two Ukrainian citizens alive and the body of a third Ukrainian, who died after the three men got lost near the state border following an illegal crossing from Ukraine.

This was reported by Alina Petru, spokesperson for the Territorial Inspectorate of the Border Guard Service in Sighetu Marmației.

The search and rescue operation began after a woman contacted the operational coordination center to report that three Ukrainians had lost their way in the mountains, and one of them could barely move. The border police of the commune of Poienile de sub Munte and specialists from the Maramureș County Mountain Rescue Service, equipped with specialized vehicles, were called in to assist with the search.

Near the village of Repedea, close to the border, rescuers found two men and shortly thereafter discovered a third man showing no signs of life. The operation took place under difficult weather and terrain conditions in the high mountains, which were completely covered in snow, and the Maramureș County Police are investigating the circumstances of the incident.

Source: Digi24.

In the mountains of Romania, rescuers found and evacuated three Ukrainian citizens who had crossed the border through rugged mountain terrain. One of the men had spent seven days in the mountains and was exhausted; the other two were stranded in a steep, rugged area.

A man from Donetsk and another from Cherkasy wandered in the mountains for four days in an attempt to illegally enter Slovakia before they came across a border guard unit. The travelers were discovered by border guards from the Chop Detachment.

A man found unconscious in the mountains by border guards died in Zakarpattia. He had been wandering in the highlands of Rakhiv District for more than three days without proper equipment, clothing, food, or water.

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