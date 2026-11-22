Spanish tennis player Carlos Alcaraz became the ATP Finals champion in Turin for the first time, defeating Germany’s Alexander Zverev in the final, 6:2, 7:6(7). Both athletes reached the decisive match without a loss in this year’s tournament, Interia Sport reports.

Three breaks in the first set

Zverev began the match serving and saved three break points in the first game. However, in the third game, Alcaraz made the first break without conceding a single point on his opponent’s serve. The Spaniard soon consolidated his advantage and broke the German’s serve for a second time in the fifth game.

Zverev managed to get one break back but was unable to build on his success. Alcaraz won a game on his opponent’s serve for the third time in the set and finished the first set 6:2. Before that, the German had not lost his serve in the tournament’s previous four matches.

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Tiebreak in the second set

At the start of the second set, Zverev held his serve, but in the third game Alcaraz again made a break without losing a point. The Spaniard took a 4:2 lead but lost his advantage: Zverev won two games in a row to level the score at 4:4.

With Zverev leading 5:4, the German had a 30:0 advantage while receiving, but Alcaraz won the next four points and levelled the score in the set. The tiebreak decided the set. Alcaraz went up 3:0, but Zverev recovered, took a 6:3 lead and had three set points. Despite this, the Spaniard won the tiebreak and the match in two sets.

Previous results of the finalists

This was Alcaraz’s first ATP Finals title. A year earlier, he played in the final, where he lost to Jannik Sinner, 6:7(4), 5:7. Zverev had previously won the season-ending tournament twice, in 2018 and 2021. After the ATP Finals, according to data cited by Interia Sport, Zverev retained first place in the rankings with 10,350 points, Sinner had 7,950, and Alcaraz had 7,600.

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