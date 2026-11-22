On November 20, three Russian Kh-101 cruise missiles violated Polish airspace, not two objects as previously assumed.

“At all three locations—in the towns of Nowy Lipowiec (Bielgoraj County), Rudnik nad Sanem (Nizhany County), and Molodych (Yaroslavl County)—fragments of X-101 cruise missiles were found,” reported the District Prosecutor’s Office in Lublin, specifying that there were no casualties, operations in Novy Lipovets and Rudnik-nad-Syanem have been completed, while work in Molodycz will resume on the morning of November 23 after the area has been secured overnight.

Source: RMF24.

Following the violation of Poland’s airspace, Tusk stated that difficult months lie ahead.

As a reminder, Donald Tusk convened an emergency meeting due to the violation of Poland’s airspace.

Poland will investigate the airspace violation during Russia’s attack on Ukraine, Tusk said.

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