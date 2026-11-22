In Poreč, Croatia, Polish boxer Emilia Koterska reached the final of the U-23 European Youth Championship in the 80 kg weight category. In the semifinal, the 20-year-old athlete defeated Ukraine’s Yelyzaveta Bezverkhna by a unanimous judges’ decision, 5:0.

As Interia Sport reports, all five judges awarded each of the three rounds to Koterska by a score of 10:9. The judges’ final scorecards were identical — 30:27 in favor of the Polish athlete.

Victory in all rounds

The bout lasted all three rounds. According to the outlet, Koterska worked from distance and controlled the course of the fight, while Bezverkhna was unable to put significant pressure on her. The Polish boxer won every round with the same 5:0 judges’ vote.

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Two years ago, Bezverkhna won a bronze medal in Poreč when she was 18.

Fight for gold

Koterska represents the Sporty Walki Gostyń club. Last year in Budapest, she became the European champion among athletes under 23, and in the spring of this year she won a World Cup competition in Foz do Iguaçu, Brazil.

On Tuesday, Koterska will contest the gold medal bout. She became the second representative of Poland at the current tournament to reach the final, after Natalia Niewiadomska.

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