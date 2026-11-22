Polish ski jumper Anna Twardosz took 18th place in Sunday’s individual Women’s World Cup competition in Lillehammer, Norway. In the second round, she jumped 128.5 metres and climbed eight positions in the final standings.

A jump of 128.5 metres

Twardosz qualified with a jump of 110 metres, placing 25th. Another Polish competitor, Kamila Karpiel, did not qualify for the main competition: her jump of 104 metres earned her 44th place in qualifying.

In the first round of the competition, Twardosz landed at the 118-metre mark. After that attempt, she was in 26th position. In the final, the Polish athlete temporarily led the competition after a 128.5-metre jump and finished the event with 192.3 points.

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Norwegian podium trio

The entire podium in Lillehammer was occupied by Norwegian representatives. Anna Odine Strøm won with 251.3 points and jumped 132.5 metres in the final round. Eirin Maria Kvandal took second place with 240.4 points, while Gyda Westvold Hansen was third with 239.1 points.

As Interia Sport reports, the next two individual Women’s World Cup events are scheduled for November 28–29 in Hinzenbach, Austria, on the HS90 hill.

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