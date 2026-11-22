A fire continues to burn on the Russian cargo ship Sparta II in the Gulf of Finland, which was attacked by Ukrainian drones on November 21. The crew has already been evacuated, but the fire has not yet been extinguished. Finnish authorities are working to put out the fire and cool the cargo containers to prevent further risks.

As of November 22, the Sparta II is in Finnish territorial waters. Firefighting operations continued throughout the night. According to the Finnish Coast Guard, the ship’s crew has been evacuated. The sailors were taken to a Russian rescue vessel. Meanwhile, the Sparta II itself is still on fire, and efforts to extinguish the blaze are ongoing.

The Director General of the Finnish Coast Guard, Commander Joni Sjöberg, explained that the priority now is to completely extinguish the fire and cool the cargo containers on board. This is necessary to reduce risks and prevent the dangerous situation from escalating. Only after that do they plan to tow the vessel out of Finnish territorial waters. In other words, Finnish authorities must first ensure that the fire has been extinguished and that the cargo no longer poses an additional threat.

Finnish President Alexander Stubb also responded to the incident. He described the events aboard the Sparta II as serious and said he is closely monitoring the situation. “The events on the Sparta II in the Gulf of Finland are serious,” Stubb said. According to him, he is in close contact with Finnish foreign and defense policy leaders, the Armed Forces, and the Border Guard. The president has already informed Finland’s key partners and allies about the incident.

Thus, despite the evacuation of the crew, the situation with the ship remains complicated. Finnish authorities continue to extinguish the fire and are preparing the Sparta II for removal from the country’s territorial waters, according to Yle.

A Russian cargo ship in the Gulf of Finland was attacked by Ukrainian drones in Russian territorial waters, according to Ilya Ilyin, commander of the Finnish Border Guard. As a result of the strike, the ship lost control.

We previously reported that a Russian cargo ship is on fire in the Gulf of Finland following a drone attack.

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