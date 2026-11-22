In France, Paris Saint-Germain have confirmed that winger Désiré Doué has torn the anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee. The footballer is expected to undergo surgery before the end of November, Interia Sport reports.

Injury in the match against Nice

Doué sustained the injury in the first half of the Ligue 1 match between Nice and PSG. The incident occurred without contact with an opponent: the French footballer’s knee bent unnaturally, after which he experienced severe pain.

The player was carried off the pitch on a stretcher. Following examinations, the Parisian club officially confirmed a tear of the anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Surgery and recovery

In a PSG statement, it was noted that Doué, who was injured in Saturday’s match against Nice, will undergo surgery before the end of November.

A cruciate ligament tear involves a recovery lasting several months. According to the Polish outlet’s assessment, the 2026/27 season for the French winger has likely already ended.

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