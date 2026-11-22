Slovakia will not participate in the European Union’s new €45 billion loan program for Ukraine. Prime Minister Robert Fico stated that Bratislava will not change its position, despite pressure from Germany. At the same time, the country promises to continue providing humanitarian aid to Ukraine but refuses to participate in its military financing.

The head of the Slovak government emphasized that his country did not participate in the previous €90 billion loan program for Ukraine either. According to him, Bratislava’s position remains unchanged, so Slovakia does not plan to participate in the new €45 billion program either. At the same time, Fico stated that the country will continue to provide humanitarian aid to Ukraine. However, he considers military loans to Kyiv to be inappropriate. In the Slovak prime minister’s view, such support does not bring the war closer to an end but only prolongs it.

Fico’s statement came amid a debate within the European Union regarding further financial aid to Ukraine. Earlier, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz suggested that the issue of blocking the next seven-year EU budget could arise. According to Merz, such a scenario is possible if all member states do not commit to providing financial support to Ukraine in 2027 and throughout the subsequent budget period.

Fico responded to this position and made it clear that he does not intend to change his decision under pressure from Berlin. Thus, Slovakia is prepared to remain on the sidelines of the new loan program, even if the issue of support for Ukraine becomes part of broader negotiations on the EU budget. This topic is scheduled to be discussed as early as Monday, November 23, in Bratislava. A meeting is set to take place there between the prime ministers of the Visegrád Group countries—Poland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, and Hungary—and the Austrian chancellor. It is expected that during the talks, the issue of financial support for Ukraine and the positions of European countries regarding further assistance to Kyiv will be raised. Robert Fico stated this in a video message he posted on his Facebook page on November 22.

Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico stated that intergovernmental talks between Slovakia and Ukraine will take place in Lviv on November 5.





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