Max Verstappen won the Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix. Lando Norris finished second, while Oscar Piastri took third place after starting from 17th position. As Interia Sport reports, Verstappen was 0.6 seconds ahead of Norris at the finish.

Battle for the lead

At the start of the race, Verstappen, George Russell and Isack Hadjar battled for first position. On the second lap, Russell took the lead, while on the eighth lap Hadjar briefly moved into first place. On a circuit with a long straight, positions among the leaders changed repeatedly.

Lewis Hamilton received a 10-second penalty for overtaking Norris outside the track limits and gaining an advantage. After a pit stop and serving the penalty, he dropped to 14th position, but then began to regain places and at one point set the fastest lap of the race.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Safety car and Ferrari collision

On lap 19, the safety car came out after Rafael Camara collided with Sergio Perez. According to the outlet, the Haas driver braked unsuccessfully before a corner, which prevented Perez from taking the turn cleanly. The safety car period lasted seven laps because a barrier had to be repaired.

During this period, Arvid Lindblad spun while warming up his tyres and retired from the race. Later, Hadjar retired due to front-wing damage. Hamilton collided with Charles Leclerc, and the Monegasque received a 10-second penalty for this incident.

Kimi Antonelli took fourth place, while Pierre Gasly finished fifth. Russell lost positions after contact with the barrier late in the race.

Read us on