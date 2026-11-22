Real Madrid defeated Celta Vigo 2-1 in Madrid in a La Liga match at the Santiago Bernabéu Stadium. The hosts conceded as early as the sixth minute, but equalised after the break and scored the decisive goal. This was reported by Interia Sport.

Celta’s goal at the start of the match

The visitors opened the scoring in the sixth minute: Pablo Durán received a pass from Williot Swedberg and finished the attack with a goal. In the first half, Real took 12 shots, but only two of them were on target at Ionuț Radu’s goal.

According to the outlet, Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois made three saves in the first half. Despite the hosts’ advantage in activity, Celta retained a narrow lead until the break.

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Two goals after the break

Around the 50th minute, Real players twice appealed for a penalty, but the referee did not award a spot kick in either episode. Vinícius Júnior came onto the pitch in the 57th minute, after which Madrid’s play became more active.

In the 66th minute, Vinícius broke down the left flank and passed the ball to Kylian Mbappé. The Frenchman continued the attack with a pass to Jude Bellingham, who equalised with a powerful strike. In the 79th minute, Carlos Espiego scored Real’s second goal after a cross from Vinícius. The match ended with a 2-1 victory for the hosts.

Match statistics

Real had possession for 64% of the game, compared with 36% for Celta. The Madrid side took 24 shots, seven of which were on target, while the visitors shot eight times and four efforts were on target. Real also outperformed their opponents in the number of attacks, 120 to 72.

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