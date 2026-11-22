In the Polish city of Łomża, on November 21, 2026, Adam Kownacki defeated Argentina’s Ezequiel Maderna in the main event of Fight District 4. Maderna refused to continue the bout during the break before the sixth round, so the fight ended after the fifth three-minute round. For the 37-year-old Kownacki, it was his first appearance in the ring after a break of more than two years, Interia Sport reports.

The fight in Łomża

The bout was scheduled for 12 three-minute rounds. Both boxers started the contest actively, and toward the end of the first round Kownacki landed several notable punches.

In the second three-minute round, Maderna responded with counterattacks, while in the third round he tried to avoid open exchanges and moved into the clinch. Kownacki continued to pressure his opponent, although the Argentine had opportunities for individual counterattacks.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

In the fifth round, Kownacki delivered a series of punches. According to the outlet’s description, Maderna was visibly tired and decided not to continue the fight during the break before the sixth round.

Comment on the future

Before the fight against Maderna, Kownacki’s further career was in question. After the victory, the boxer said he would take a short break and see what happens next. He did not unequivocally confirm rumors about a possible retirement.

Kownacki had his previous bout in 2024 against Kacper Meyna and lost by technical knockout. Interia Sport lists his record as 20 wins and four losses, including 15 knockout victories.

Read us on