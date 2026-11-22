Polish skaters won two medals at the World Cup event in Obihiro, Japan. In the men's team pursuit, Mateusz Śliwka, Władimir Semirunniy and Szymon Kwapisz finished third, while Iga Wojtasik and Jerzy Stadnicki took second place in the mixed relay, reports Interia Sport.

Bronze in the team pursuit

The Polish trio in the team pursuit recorded a time of 3:42.69, around two seconds slower than the national record. In the first pair, the Poles were nearly four seconds ahead of the German team.

Only neutral athletes and the Italians performed better than the Polish team. The Poles were 3.06 seconds behind Italy and 3.35 seconds ahead of Norway. This is Poland's first medal in a World Cup team event since December 3, 2016. At that time, Konrad Niedźwiedzki, Jan Szymański and Zbigniew Bródka stood on the podium.

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Silver in the mixed relay

In the mixed relay final, Wojtasik and Stadnicki finished second. The Polish duo capitalized on a mistake by Czech athlete Kateřina Kainová. South Korea won gold, while China took bronze.

Other results by Polish skaters

Wiktoria Dąbrowska placed sixth in the 500 meters. She is fourth in the overall standings with 155 points. Dutch skater Angel Daleman won this distance.

Marek Kania finished seventh in the men's 500 meters with a time of 34.82 seconds, his best result of the season. Damian Żurek did not start after sustaining an injury the day before.

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