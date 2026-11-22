An international group of scientists that analyzed the DNA of 4,500 people concluded that the ancestors of the Vikings arrived in the territories of present-day Denmark and southern Sweden from northern Germany about 1,600 years ago. As RMF24 reports, genetic, archaeological and linguistic research made it possible to reconstruct the changes that preceded the formation of Viking culture.

Changes in Scandinavia’s population

According to the analysis results, the newcomers almost completely replaced the local population. Their genetic influence quickly spread across eastern Denmark, Scania and along Sweden’s coast as far as Uppsala.

Christian Kristiansen, a professor of archaeology at the University of Gothenburg, noted that from a genetic perspective, the previous population practically disappears. The researchers link this migration to the emergence of the Old Norse language, which was later used by the Vikings.

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The scientists concluded that the migrants also brought a new religion in which the cult of Odin played an important role, and initiated social changes that contributed to the formation of Viking culture. Similarities between Vikings and Anglo-Saxons may be linked to parallel migration processes in the British Isles.

Ancient migrations and Europe’s languages

The study also identified a previously unknown large-scale migration to Scandinavia about 4,000 years ago. The newcomers likely came from regions around the Baltic Sea and brought the ancestor of modern Germanic languages.

Separately, the analyses indicate that Celtic languages spread westward from Central Europe about 3,000 years ago, also as a result of the resettlement of large population groups. Professor Johan Ling of the University of Gothenburg emphasized that genetics makes it possible to test, refute or revise models of Europe’s prehistoric development.

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