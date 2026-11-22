On the night of November 21–22, Russian forces attacked Ukraine with 186 attack drones. Air defense forces shot down 161 drones, but strikes were recorded at 18 locations.

According to the Ukrainian Air Force, the attack began on the evening of November 21. Starting at 6:00 p.m., the Russians launched Shahed and “Gerbera” attack drones, as well as “Parody”-type decoy drones, toward Ukraine. Among all the drones launched were 72 jet-powered Shaheds. The drones flew from several locations within Russia—Orel, Kursk, Millerovo, Shatalovo, and Primorsko-Akhtarsk. Drones were also launched from the temporarily occupied territories of the Donetsk region and Crimea—specifically from the Gvardeyskoye and Chauda districts.

To repel the air attack, the Ukrainian Air Force, anti-aircraft missile forces, electronic warfare units, and unmanned systems were deployed. Mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defense Forces were also deployed. According to preliminary data from the Air Force, as of 8:00 a.m. on November 22, Ukrainian air defense forces had shot down or neutralized 161 enemy drones. Among them were 56 Shahed jet-powered drones, as well as “Gerbera”-type drones and other models.

However, the attack could not be completely repelled. Russian drones struck 18 locations. Debris from downed drones fell at six additional locations. At the time of the morning report, the attack was still ongoing. Several Russian drones were still in Ukrainian airspace. The Ukrainian Air Force reported this on Telegram.

Ukraine’s air defense forces destroyed and neutralized 117 out of 148 drones used by Russian troops to attack the country since the evening of November 20. The enemy also fired three ballistic missiles.

The total combat losses of the Russian army since the start of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine—from February 24, 2022, to November 21, 2026—amount to approximately 1,634,860 personnel.

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