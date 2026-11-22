Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babiš called the revised draft of the European Union’s multiannual budget for 2028–2034 completely unacceptable to Prague, criticizing the cuts to payments for the Czech Republic, spending on European institutions, and the 100 billion euros earmarked in the budget to support Ukraine. He made this statement on Sunday, November 22, 2026.

The day before, on November 21, European Council President António Costa presented an updated negotiating framework for the EU budget for 2028–2034, which calls for a reduction in spending of 204 billion euros compared to the European Commission’s initial plan. According to Babiš, certain proposals call for a further reduction of the budget by 32 billion euros, and for the Czech Republic itself—amid rising contributions to the EU budget—funding is set to be cut by 7.5 billion crowns.

The Czech prime minister also expressed outrage over the costs of maintaining the European Parliament, the European Commission, and the EU bureaucracy, which he estimates will total 100 billion euros over seven years. Separately, Babiš opposed funding Ukraine directly from the EU budget, stating that Kyiv should receive funds from extra-budgetary sources.

António Costa aims to reach a compromise on the EU’s multiannual budget by the end of 2026. German Chancellor Friedrich Merz had previously criticized the updated proposal as well: unlike the Czech Republic, Berlin insists on reducing the EU’s overall budget expenditures while maintaining stable multiannual financial support for Ukraine.

Source: iROZHLAS.

Germany has proposed that the European Union drop the requirement for unanimous approval of new loans for Ukraine. The European Commission proposes allocating 100 billion euros in aid to Kyiv in the EU budget for 2028–2034, the total volume of which could reach 2 trillion euros. At the same time, Berlin is insisting on the creation of a stable funding mechanism for Ukraine that would be more difficult for current and potential opponents of such support to block—in particular Marine Le Pen, who hopes to become president of France.

As a reminder, Germany is allocating an additional 200 million euros to Ukraine to help it prepare for winter.

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