Slovak Foreign Minister Juraj Blanár made a statement claiming that Ukrainians were allegedly behind the Soviet occupation of Czechoslovakia in 1968.

According to Blanár, the first Soviet regiment to enter Slovakia was Ukrainian, and the then-Soviet leader Leonid Brezhnev was allegedly Ukrainian (Brezhnev’s parents were Russian, but he himself would change the entry for his nationality on forms depending on his location—in Ukraine he might identify as Ukrainian, and in Russia as Russian, —Ed.).

In addition, the head of the Slovak Foreign Ministry denied any symbolic significance in the fact that on November 17 — a national holiday and Students’ Day — Robert Fico’s government held a meeting on the activities of the commission for cooperation between Slovakia and Russia, calling it a working day and assuring that the holiday was observed appropriately.

Mihál Šimečka, leader of the opposition party “Progressive Slovakia,” criticized the minister’s remarks, emphasizing that the Soviet Union was a “prison of nations,” including for the Ukrainian people, and that the decision to invade was made by the Politburo in Moscow.

Source: Denník N.

As a reminder, Juraj Blanár is a former engineer with no diplomatic experience who previously served as governor of the Žilina Region. Since Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, he has regularly made controversial—and at times false—statements regarding the war. In particular, he referred to the war in Ukraine as a “conflict between Russia and the U.S.” Like Robert Fico, Blanár opposes the transfer of weapons to Ukraine, claiming that it weakens Slovakia’s defense. He claimed that the conflict between Russia and Ukraine had already deepened dramatically “during the so-called Maidan in 2013, and its devastating consequences continue to this day.”

Slovak opposition politicians sharply criticized Foreign Minister Juraj Blanár for his visit to Moscow to attend a meeting of the Russian-Slovak Intergovernmental Commission. Representatives of parliamentary factions emphasized the threat to national security and the damage to the country’s international reputation.

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