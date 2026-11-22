The drone strike on the Russian dry cargo ship Sparta II in the Gulf of Finland is a collateral consequence of Russia’s war of aggression and an exercise of Ukraine’s right to self-defense, said on Sunday, November 22, 2026, Estonian Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna.

According to the head of the Estonian Foreign Ministry, Tallinn has not granted other states permission to use its airspace or territorial waters for military operations, and the incident itself did not pose a direct threat to Estonia nor did it lead to an increase in military danger from Russia.

The diplomat added that he is in constant contact with Finnish Foreign Minister Elina Valtonen and allies, and, at the request of the Finnish side, the Estonian Navy ship “General Kurvits” was dispatched to the scene of the incident to assist in extinguishing the fire on the stricken vessel.

Estonian Prime Minister Kristen Michal expressed a similar position, having discussed the situation in the Gulf of Finland with Finnish Prime Minister Petteri Orpo. Mihhal emphasized that Estonia had not permitted the use of its territory or territorial waters for strikes against Russia, and, together with his Finnish counterpart, reaffirmed Ukraine’s full right to defend itself against the aggressor.

Source: ERR.

We previously reported that a Russian cargo ship is on fire in the Gulf of Finland following a drone attack

A fire continues to burn on the Russian cargo ship Sparta II in the Gulf of Finland, which was attacked by Ukrainian drones on November 21. The crew has already been evacuated, but the fire has not yet been extinguished. Finnish authorities are working to put out the fire and cool the cargo containers to avoid further risks.

The Russian cargo ship in the Gulf of Finland was attacked by Ukrainian drones in Russian territorial waters. This was stated by Ilya Ilyin, commander of the Finnish Border Guard. As a result of the strike, the ship lost control.

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