Finland intends to collect more than 25 billion euros from the Russian Federation and Gazprom under three international arbitration court rulings ordering compensation for damages. Finnish enforcement authorities have never before dealt with claims for such a substantial amount.

The largest claim involves Gazprom Export—it is being sued for approximately 16.4 billion euros due to the suspension of gas supplies to the German energy company Uniper and other European consumers in 2022. Another nearly 10 billion euros is being sought directly from the Russian Federation in two separate cases: the Luxembourg-based company Yukos Capital is seeking approximately 4.3 billion euros for the unlawful seizure of investments in the early 2000sbased on a 2021 arbitration award, while Ukraine’s Naftogaz is seeking 4.9 billion euros pursuant to a 2023 arbitration award in The Hague.

At the same time, it will be difficult to recover most of the compensation, as Russia and Gazprom do not have sufficient assets in Finland that could be seized and sold to repay the debt. Despite this, Russian assets worth tens of millions of euros have already been seized in the country—primarily real estate, shares in housing companies, and funds—which Naftogaz and its subsidiaries secured the seizure of as part of their claims for compensation for damages resulting from the occupation of Crimea.

Source: Finnish broadcaster Yle.

The Finnish company “Gasum” announced that it has definitively stopped importing liquefied natural gas from Russia.

Gasum, a Finnish state-owned wholesale gas company, stated that it has terminated its contract to purchase natural gas from Gazprom Export via pipelines from Russia.

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