Two Russian diplomats left Cyprus at the request of local security authorities after the country’s intelligence agency uncovered their espionage activities. The expulsion of the Russians last week on suspicion of espionage was later confirmed by two high-ranking officials in the Cypriot government.

According to journalists, Cypriot intelligence placed the Russians under surveillance and discovered that they had been in contact with Cypriot citizens who, due to their work, had access to confidential information. The diplomats were interested in classified information regarding the security of Cyprus and the European Union, as well as technologies whose export to Russia is prohibited by European sanctions. A representative of the Cypriot intelligence services also noted that this is not the first time foreign spies have been exposed in the country and hinted at new operations.

Source: Cypriot TV channel ANT1.

In Brussels, Belgium, employees of the European Commission and the European Parliament are undergoing counterintelligence training, during which they simulate methods of obtaining confidential information.

France rejects approximately one in three of Russia’s applications for diplomatic accreditation. Since the start of the full-scale war against Ukraine, French intelligence agencies have stepped up vetting to prevent Russian intelligence operatives from infiltrating the country under diplomatic cover.

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