Barcelona Women thrashed Athletic Bilbao 6-0 in a Women's La Liga match. Polish footballer Ewa Pajor scored in the 78th minute, ending a scoreless run that had lasted since November 8. She also provided an assist late in the game.

Lead before the break

As Interia Sport reports, 19-year-old Aïcha Cámara opened the scoring in the 27th minute. Following an episode in the opponents' penalty area, she sent the ball into the net.

Before the break, an own goal by Elene Gurtubay doubled the Catalan team's lead. The goal was initially credited to Cámara, but was later reassigned to the Athletic player. In the first half, Barcelona had 69% possession and registered seven shots on goal. Pajor also had one shot on target but did not score.

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Goals after the break

Caroline Graham Hansen scored in the 49th minute, and a few minutes later the Norwegian footballer completed her brace after an individual run. Barcelona's fifth goal was scored by Pajor in the 78th minute.

Late in the match, Pajor assisted 15-year-old Maissa Bacha, who set the final score. Before the match, Barcelona were first in the Women's La Liga with 28 points after 11 games. Real Madrid had 27 points after 12 matches.

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