Poland lowers fuel price caps for three days — RMF24

In Poland, the Ministry of Energy has set new maximum fuel prices that will apply on Saturday, Sunday and Monday. A litre of A-95 petrol will cost no more than 6.02 zlotys, A-98 petrol 6.66 zlotys, and diesel fuel 7.52 zlotys.

Prices lower than Friday's

The new maximum rates are lower than the prices in effect on Friday. At that time, the maximum price of a litre of A-95 petrol was 6.06 zlotys, A-98 petrol 6.68 zlotys, and diesel fuel 7.54 zlotys. The next announcement by the energy minister on maximum prices is due to be published on Monday and will set the rates for Tuesday, RMF24 reports.

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Price restriction programme

The restrictions are part of the third stage of the government’s Ceny Paliwa Niżej, or CPN, package, aimed at curbing price growth at petrol stations and reducing drivers’ refuelling costs. The mechanism was introduced after rules on a windfall tax on fuel companies came into force.

Sellers who fail to comply with the established maximum prices face a fine of up to 1 million zlotys. The first stage of the programme was launched at the end of March amid rising oil prices due to the conflict between the United States and Israel with Iran: VAT and excise duty on fuel were then temporarily reduced, and a price cap mechanism was introduced. The second stage was in force in August without an excise duty reduction. Under government plans, the fuel price support package will remain in effect until the end of 2026, and its cost may amount to around 5 billion zlotys.

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