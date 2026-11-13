Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said that he would not take part in the meeting scheduled for Monday at the Presidential Palace, devoted to the situation at the Constitutional Tribunal. As RMF24 reports, the head of government said this in Dublin.

Meeting on the Constitutional Tribunal

Polish presidential spokesperson Rafał Leśkiewicz said on Thursday that President Karol Nawrocki had invited representatives of political forces to talks on improving the situation at the Constitutional Tribunal. The meeting is to be chaired by the head of the Presidential Chancellery, Zbigniew Bogucki.

Tusk said that, in his view, the tribunal is on a difficult path to recovery and has already begun operating. He also said that people whom he considers responsible for the crisis in the justice system continue to try to block it.

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Participation of political forces

According to the Polish Press Agency, representatives of The Left do not plan to take part in Monday's meeting. Civic Coalition is expected to await an invitation. At the same time, representatives of the Polish People's Party, Poland 2050, the Razem party, Confederation, the Law and Justice party, and Rozwój Plus are to take part in the talks.

While in Dublin, Tusk also commented on information about the prosecution's intention to question President Nawrocki as a witness in proceedings concerning the circumstances of acquiring a one-room apartment in Gdańsk. The prime minister noted that the president himself knows which questions from his biography he must explain, adding that people have the right to know. He also recalled his invitation to Nawrocki and his family to his home in Sopot.

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