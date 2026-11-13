Poland is currently unable to make contributions to the PURL fund, through which European governments finance the purchase of American weapons for Ukraine. This decision is due to several reasons, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said on November 13.



According to Tusk, he informed NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte about the suspension of Poland’s funding.

“I informed NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte that, for the time being, we will not be making contributions to the PURL program—European funds for American weapons for Ukraine. At this stage, we will not allocate additional funds to this PURL project—that is, European money for the purchase of American weapons for Ukraine. Since we spend a great deal on our own armaments, we have helped and continue to help Ukraine on a truly massive scale,” he said.

Tusk noted that Poland has a high budget deficit and significant defense expenditures.

“Therefore, I stated that, given its financial capabilities, Poland will definitely not allocate additional funds, as we have our own security-related expenditures, which are among the highest in Europe,” the politician remarked.

This was reported by Kancelaria Premiera.

As a reminder, on November 12, NATO confirmed that the mechanism for supporting Ukraine through the PURL continues to function, despite Trump’s statements.