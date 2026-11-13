France Has Mobilized 70,000 Security Forces Ahead of a New Wave of Protests — Le Figaro

French authorities plan to deploy approximately 70,000 police officers and gendarmes to maintain public order during the fifth nationwide wave of protests against the rising cost of living, which will take place on Saturday, November 14.

The Ministry of the Interior expects dozens of demonstrations to take place in various regions of the country. The largest protests are planned for Paris.

French Interior Minister Laurent Nunes stated that law enforcement is preparing for 50 to 60 marches across the country. At the same time, the final number of security personnel deployed is still being determined based on the number of planned events and an assessment of potential risks.

According to police forecasts, between 30,000 and 60,000 people could take to the streets in Paris alone. However, protest organizers are announcing a significantly larger number of demonstrations than the Interior Ministry’s preliminary estimate suggests.

Le Figaro reports on this.

As a reminder, on November 5, hundreds of thousands of people in France took to the streets in 70 cities to protest working conditions and the state of the education system. According to Interia, the French Ministry of the Interior estimated the number of participants at 600,000, while the CGT labor confederation claimed there were 1.6 million protesters.

On November 5, workers in France launched a nationwide strike at the call of the unions. Organizers expect protests to take place in 260 cities and towns.