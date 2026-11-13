Marine Le Pen, the leader of France’s far-right party, expressed her willingness to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. However, she proposed holding the meeting in Brussels rather than in Kyiv. She explained her proposal by citing the intensifying debate in Europe over financial support for Ukraine.



Speaking on the sidelines of a trade fair in Paris, Le Pen noted that Brussels is the most appropriate venue for such a meeting, as the issue of funding for Ukraine has become the subject of heated disputes among European nations.

According to her, the situation requires discussion not only with the Ukrainian president but also within a broader European context. “The German chancellor is starting to threaten people; this is becoming a problem in Europe, and it would be interesting to discuss it,” Le Pen stated.

Le Pen said she intends to propose talks with Zelenskyy during a meeting with the Ukrainian ambassador to France, scheduled for Monday.

Politico reports this.

It is worth noting that Marine Le Pen and Jean-Luc Mélenchon occupy the top two spots in all five scenarios for the first round of the French presidential election, scheduled for 2027. Compared to late October, both politicians have seen a slight increase in voter support.