Tanker collides with sightseeing vessel in New Orleans — RMF24

A tanker collided with a sightseeing vessel on the Mississippi River in New Orleans, Louisiana, United States. According to preliminary reports, around 100 people were aboard the smaller vessel.

Collision on the Mississippi

The incident occurred on Friday afternoon, November 13, the Associated Press reported, as cited by RMF24. According to the outlet, the tanker struck the much smaller sightseeing vessel.

According to preliminary information, the sightseeing vessel may have been anchored at the time of the collision. The report regarding the vessel's position is based on preliminary data, so this information requires clarification.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Emergency services response

A rescue operation is ongoing at the accident site. New Orleans medical services Lieutenant Stephanie Norwood said that all of the city's emergency services responded to the incident.

As of the time of publication, there was no information about any fatalities or injuries resulting from the accident.

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