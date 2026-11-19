In the Scottish town of Oban, 11-year-old Evan Grant caught a giant stingray weighing about 97 kilograms. The boy struggled with the fish for over an hour before he was able to pull it out of the water. The catch turned out to be bigger than the young angler himself.

The unusual fishing trip took place during a joint outing with Evan, his father Steve, and guide Michael Hanna. The stingray turned out to be a true giant. It was about 1.93 meters long and 1.68 meters wide. It weighed about 97 kilograms. For comparison, the previous record catch mentioned in the article weighed about 76.8 kilograms.

The fish didn’t take the bait right away. Evan cast his new fishing rod into the water, and the group waited for about 40 minutes. Suddenly, the reel began spinning rapidly—it was clear that a large catch was on the line. Reeling in the stingray proved to be no easy task. The boy struggled with it for over an hour. By then, Evan’s arms were tired, but he didn’t let go of the rod and kept fighting.

Guide Michael Hanna said that the young angler was very excited when he realized just how big his catch was. “Evan cast his new fishing rod. We waited about 40 minutes, and then his reel started spinning rapidly. Evan was absolutely thrilled afterward, even though his arms were sore. He fought bravely and never gave up. It was a great achievement for such a young boy,” the guide said.

When the stingray was finally pulled out of the water, the anglers carefully removed it from the hook and took a few photos. Afterward, they released the sea giant back into the ocean. According to the Daily Mail, Evan’s catch may be one of the largest ever caught by a child. However, there is no official national record for young anglers in the United Kingdom. Therefore, it’s too early to say whether a new record has been set.

In the photos taken after the fishing trip, the boy looks almost tiny next to the stingray. The fish turned out to be so large that its size is truly impressive even in the pictures. For 11-year-old Evan, this fishing trip was a special experience that he is unlikely to forget anytime soon. This was reported by Bild, and details of the story were also published by the Daily Mail on November 19, 2026.

Read us on