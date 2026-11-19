British Prime Minister Andy Burnham stated that the key next steps toward progress in resolving the Russian Federation’s war against Ukraine should be an energy ceasefire and the resumption of safe grain shipments through the Black Sea — in addition to the already agreed-upon exchange of prisoners of war. He made this announcement on Thursday, November 19, 2026, during a press conference in Berlin following a meeting of the “Coalition of the Willing.”

According to the British prime minister, reaching an energy truce and reopening maritime routes for grain are entirely realistic goals in the near term, but further progress depends primarily on Vladimir Putin’s position. Burnam also noted the strong unity and solidarity among the members of the “Coalition of the Willing” in Europe, which, in his view, gives cause for cautious optimism.

Commenting on a phone call with U.S. President Donald Trump following his meeting with Putin in China, Andy Burnham assured that the American leader does not have an illusory or embellished view of the war in Ukraine. On the contrary, according to the British prime minister, Trump spoke thoughtfully and mentioned the heavy human toll, including among young Russians.

Source: Ukrinform.

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz stated that European partners are considering the United Arab Emirates as one of the possible venues for future negotiations in the Ukraine–Russia–Europe–U.S. format, though no final decision on the location has been made yet.

The Coalition of the Willing summit, with Zelenskyy in attendance, has begun in Berlin. Representatives from nearly 40 countries will participate in the November 19 meeting to discuss the conditions for achieving a lasting peace in Ukraine, further assistance to Kyiv, and security guarantees in the event of a ceasefire.

Earlier, Kushner and Witkoff traveled to Berlin for talks with Zelenskyy and European leaders.

European countries are preparing a plan to deploy multinational forces on Ukrainian territory. Troops could be sent after hostilities cease to help ensure the country’s security and deter a new Russian attack.

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