U.S. President Donald Trump stated that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin is very angry at Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy over the attacks on the Kerch Bridge in occupied Crimea. The U.S. leader told an NBC News reporter this after a trilateral meeting with Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping. According to Trump, the conversation between the leaders focused primarily on Ukraine.

Trump said that Putin was “very angry” at Zelenskyy over the attack on the Kerch Bridge. This refers to a structure that Russia illegally built between Russian territory and occupied Crimea and uses, in particular, for military logistics. “He [Trump] said he spoke with Putin, and Putin was very angry at Zelenskyy over the attack on the [Kerch] Bridge,” Gutierrez said.

The journalist also reported that the U.S. president spoke about his understanding of the Russian dictator’s reaction. “I understand how Putin feels,” the correspondent quoted Trump as saying. Gutierrez added that during the phone call, Trump described the main topics of his meeting with Putin and Xi Jinping. According to him, the leaders spoke most about Ukraine. At the same time, the issue of war with Iran was hardly raised.

The trilateral meeting between Donald Trump, Xi Jinping, and Vladimir Putin took place on November 19 on the sidelines of the APEC summit in Shenzhen, China. According to the report, this was the first meeting of its kind involving the leaders of the United States, China, and Russia. Trump’s statement came amid discussions about Russia’s war against Ukraine and possible ways to end it. However, the NBC News report does not indicate that the parties agreed on specific steps to end the hostilities during the meeting.

NBC News reported on Putin’s reaction on Thursday, November 19. Correspondent Gabe Gutierrez spoke with Trump by phone and relayed his comments about the meeting with the Russian and Chinese leaders.

In occupied Crimea, starting Friday, November 20, 2026, passenger boats are scheduled to begin operating across the Kerch Strait to transport people following damage to the bridge. These vessels will not transport passenger cars, and passengers will be prohibited from bringing gasoline in cans on board.

On the night of November 17, the Crimean Bridge came under attack again. OSINT sources reported that a vehicle arch of the bridge had fallen into the water, while the Russian-appointed occupation authorities in Crimea announced the suspension of traffic across the bridge.

Robert Brovdi, commander of the Unmanned Systems Forces and known by the call sign Madyar, published images of the drones used to strike the Kerch Bridge on November 17. He also revealed the units involved in the joint operation.

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin met with Transportation Minister Dmitry Yadrov shortly after the drone attack on the Crimean Bridge, but did not inquire about the consequences of the strike. Instead, during the meeting in the Kremlin, they discussed the development of the transportation sector and improvements to rail transport, even though trains were delayed due to the attack.

Read us on