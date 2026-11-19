Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine’s accession to NATO is the best guarantee of its security, and this position was confirmed by the countries of the European “troika” (the E3 format)—Germany, France, and the United Kingdom.

According to him, European partners agreed that Ukraine’s membership in the Alliance would guarantee security not only for Ukraine itself but also for the entire European continent. The head of state made this announcement on Thursday, November 19, 2026, following the “Coalition of the Willing” summit in Berlin.

In addition to Euro-Atlantic integration, Volodymyr Zelenskyy emphasized the need for Ukraine’s accelerated accession to the European Union, calling it one of the key conditions for establishing a reliable security system.

For his part, French President Emmanuel Macron stated that the security guarantees plan developed by the partners provides for the possibility of deploying a European military contingent on Ukrainian territory once a sustainable ceasefire is established. This refers to multinational forces within the framework of the “Coalition of the Willing,” which will not participate in combat operations on the front lines but will carry out missions to deter potential renewed aggression by Russia.

Source: Office of the President of Ukraine.

The Coalition of the Willing summit, attended by Zelenskyy, has begun in Berlin. Representatives from nearly 40 countries will participate in the November 19 meeting to discuss the conditions for achieving lasting peace in Ukraine, further assistance to Kyiv, and security guarantees in the event of a ceasefire.

Earlier, Kushner and Witkoff traveled to Berlin for talks with Zelenskyy and European leaders.

European countries are preparing a plan to deploy multinational forces on Ukrainian territory. Troops could be sent after hostilities cease to help ensure the country’s security and deter a new Russian attack.

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