In Kielce, Poland, Barcelona defeated Polish handball club Industria Kielce 32:24 in a Champions League match. After the first half, the Spanish team led 18:14 and maintained its advantage until the final whistle. This was reported by Interia Sport.

An even start to the match

The hosts made a good start to the game at Hala Legionów. After 15 minutes, the score was 8:8, and before that the Kielce team had twice taken a two-goal lead. Industria Kielce later went ahead 11:9, but turnovers in attack allowed Barcelona to level the score through quick counterattacks.

After Faruk Yusuf received a two-minute suspension, the Catalans won a stretch 3:1. Toward the end of the first half, the hosts made several mistakes in a row: they lost the ball, sent a pass out of bounds, failed to convert a good chance and rushed a shot. Before the break, Barcelona pulled four goals clear — 18:14.

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The visitors' advantage after the break

At the start of the second half, Barcelona increased its lead to five goals. Industria Kielce goalkeeper Dejan Milosavljev made several saves in a row, but this did not change the course of the game. In the 43rd minute, the visitors held a 24:18 advantage.

The top scorers for Industria Kielce were Theo Monar and Dylan Nahi, who scored five goals each. Julien Bos scored four goals, while Artsiom Karalek, Kyrylo Rabchynskyi and Alex Vlah scored three each. The Polish team will play its next two matches away, in Romania and Denmark.

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