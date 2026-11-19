German Chancellor Friedrich Merz stated that European partners are considering the United Arab Emirates as one of the possible venues for future negotiations in the Ukraine–Russia–Europe–U.S. format, though no final decision on the location has been made yet. He made this statement on Thursday, November 19, 2026, during a press conference following the “Coalition of the Willing” meeting in Berlin, according to Censor.NET.

According to the German chancellor, the allies are looking for a neutral venue where they can present a common European position, and he expressed hope that the Russian side would agree to a four-party format. Merz emphasized that the war can only end through diplomatic means, provided that Ukraine is given strong security guarantees and its territorial integrity is preserved.

At the same time, French President Emmanuel Macron noted that negotiations involving Ukraine, Russia, Europe, and the U.S. will not be limited to a single meeting but will involve a whole series of talks.

Source: Censor.NET.

The Coalition of the Willing summit, with Zelenskyy in attendance, has begun in Berlin. Representatives from nearly 40 countries will participate in the November 19 meeting to discuss the conditions for achieving lasting peace in Ukraine, further assistance to Kyiv, and security guarantees in the event of a ceasefire.

Earlier, Kushner and Witkoff traveled to Berlin for talks with Zelenskyy and European leaders.

European countries are preparing a plan to deploy multinational forces on Ukrainian territory. Troops could be sent after hostilities cease to help ensure the country’s security and deter a new Russian attack.

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