The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) on Friday imposed a nationwide restriction on departures. The agency ordered that all flights scheduled to depart remain on the ground until further notice. The decision applies to flights that have not yet begun departure.

Reason for the restriction

As Deutsche Welle reports, the FAA cited extraordinary circumstances and safety reasons as the reason for the restriction. The regulator did not set a time limit for the restriction, stating that it remains in effect until further notice. The exact circumstances in question were not specified in the statement.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

The agency’s order includes the wording: "All departing traffic should remain groundstopped until further notice." This direct FAA quote applies to the entire flow of flights preparing for departure.

FAA’s role

The FAA is a U.S. government agency that oversees air traffic management. Deutsche Welle published this report as breaking news, noting that the material will be updated. The DW report is dated Friday, November 13, 2026.

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