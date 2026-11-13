Licenses for the production of Ukrainian Patriot missiles in the U.S. are stalled at the Pentagon, likely due to President Donald Trump’s stance on the issue.

The

delay occurred at the U.S. Department of Defense, despite the fact that Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Pentagon Chief Pete Hagseth reportedly signed the necessary documents back in October 2026.

Two sources confirmed to journalist Alex Raufoglu that the licensing documents are currently at an impasse.

According to them, the process stalled during the tenure of Michael Duffy, who served as the U.S. Deputy Secretary of Defense for Acquisition and Sustainment.

The U.S. Department of Defense has so far refrained from making official comments on this situation.

As a reminder, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that the escalation of the situation in the Middle East is affecting Ukraine’s security and the provision of its air defense systems.

Germany can no longer transfer Patriot air defense systems to Ukraine. The country’s stockpile has now been exhausted, according to German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine cannot wait years for the delivery of missiles for the Patriot systems, as Russia continues to strike energy infrastructure and is preparing to use ballistic missiles more actively this winter.

Read us on