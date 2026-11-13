Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum said that no migrant caravan is currently moving through the country toward the border with the United States. She said this during a Friday press conference, RMF24 reports.

One group has broken up

According to Sheinbaum, one group of migrants broke up during the journey, and most of its members have already returned to their countries of origin. At the same time, another group is only forming.

Mexico’s National Migration Institute told Reuters that about 870 people had gathered in the city of Huixtla in southern Mexico. The city is located about 60 kilometers west of Mexico’s southern border with Guatemala.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Threat to raise tariffs

A day earlier, US President Donald Trump threatened to double tariffs on Mexican goods if Mexican authorities did not stop the group of migrants before it reached the US border.

As Reuters notes, the threat came several months after Trump’s decision not to extend the existing trade agreement between the United States, Canada and Mexico. According to RMF24, a new wave of migration, mainly from Central American countries, began after the US midterm elections, in which the Democratic Party gained an advantage in Congress.

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