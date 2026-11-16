The FT reported that no arrangements had been made for a meeting between Trump, Putin, and Xi

The trilateral talks between the leaders of the U.S., Russia, and China, scheduled for November 19 in Shenzhen, China, will take place without a pre-agreed agenda. This format is unusual for Chinese leader Xi Jinping, who typically insists on thorough preparation for meetings with foreign leaders, the Financial Times reports, citing a knowledgeable source.

According to the publication, the meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, and Chinese President Xi Jinping is scheduled to take place on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit.

An American official told the FT that Trump intends to raise the issue of nuclear arms control. At the same time, Washington does not expect the talks to result in a concrete agreement. According to the publication’s source, the U.S. president’s main goal is to initiate a discussion on this topic among the three largest nuclear powers.

“This is a complex issue for China, but we truly believe it is time for China to, so to speak, take its place at the grown-ups’ table,” the U.S. official said.

At the same time, in his assessment, the leaders are unlikely to discuss Russia’s war against Ukraine. The reason lies in Beijing’s reluctance to become directly involved in the peace process.

As the Financial Times notes, the lack of a pre-agreed agenda sets the upcoming meeting apart from Xi Jinping’s usual diplomatic practice, as he typically prefers a clearly defined script for negotiations with leaders of other countries.

Earlier, the Kremlin confirmed for the first time that Putin would travel to the APEC summit in China.

China has confirmed discussions regarding a possible meeting between Chinese leader Xi Jinping, U.S. President Donald Trump, and Putin.However, Beijing is not interested in holding a trilateral summit involving the U.S. and Russia to discuss ways to end the war in Ukraine, as it considers this a European matter. German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier made this statement following his talks with Chinese leader Xi Jinping.

On November 12, China and the U.S. held a political dialogue in Beijing ahead of the anticipated meeting between Chinese President Xi Jinping and U.S. President Donald Trump at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit.

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