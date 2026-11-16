Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski criticized the priorities of the Russian government, stating that the Kremlin is more concerned with seizing foreign cities than with the living conditions of its own citizens. According to him, about 11 million Russians live without adequate living conditions, specifically lacking a toilet at home.

“The Russian government’s recent demands highlight a perennial problem in their political culture — namely, that they care more about conquering a foreign city that none of them has even heard of than about the 11 million Russians who don’t have a toilet at home,” the minister wrote.

Earlier, Sikorski rejected U.S. calls to tone down rhetoric regarding Russia.

Sikorski also criticized the Polish president for cozying up to pro-Russian anti-Semites.

Estonian Prime Minister Kristen Michal stated that he does not intend to hold back his remarks about Vladimir Putin, despite reports of calls from U.S. military officials to tone down criticism of Russia.

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