In Poland, residents of the Lublin and Subcarpathian voivodeships received RCB alerts due to an air attack by the Russian Federation — the aggressor state — on the territory of Ukraine. The message stated that the situation was being monitored and that the readiness of Poland’s air defense system had been increased, RMF24 reports.

Alerts were sent overnight

Messages were sent to the phones of residents of the two voivodeships before 3 a.m. on November 20. They warned of a Russian air attack on Ukraine, said that the situation was being monitored, and urged people to await further official announcements.

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Polish air defense forces placed on alert

Less than an hour later, Poland’s Operational Command of the Armed Forces stated that, due to Russian strikes on targets in Ukraine, the necessary forces and assets of Poland’s air defense system had been deployed through the Air Operations Center — Air Component Command.

The command stressed that these actions were preventive in nature and aimed at protecting Polish airspace, particularly in areas adjacent to threat zones. The military also stated that it was monitoring the development of the situation and that the forces and assets under its command were ready to respond immediately.

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