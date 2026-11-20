In recent months, a representative of US President Donald Trump’s administration proposed that Guyanese authorities consider the possibility of transferring part of the disputed Essequibo region to Venezuela. RMF24 reports, citing three people familiar with the matter. According to Reuters, the proposal caused surprise in Georgetown.

Conversation in Washington

According to Reuters, Jeremy Lewin, who headed the US State Department’s policy planning staff until the end of October, met in Washington in September with Guyanese Foreign Minister Robert Persaud. According to the agency’s sources, Lewin offered to help organize talks on the territorial dispute with Venezuela’s acting president, Delcy Rodríguez.

Two Reuters sources also said that Lewin raised the issue of possible partial Venezuelan control over Essequibo. He himself confirmed to the agency that he had held “preliminary” contacts with representatives of Guyana and Venezuela regarding the dispute and said that he acted on the instruction and with the approval of the White House.

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Washington’s position

According to Lewin, Delcy Rodríguez wrote to Trump in May requesting US mediation for direct talks with Guyana on the status of the disputed territory. Reuters noted that it was unable to independently verify the authenticity of the letter. During a meeting in Caracas in July, the sides also discussed possible activities by US companies in Essequibo, according to two sources.

Guyanese authorities have repeatedly stated that the status of Essequibo is not open to negotiation. Guyanese officials sought clarification from other State Department representatives and received assurances that the official US position on the border between Venezuela and Guyana had not changed. A State Department spokesperson told Reuters that the department receives various proposals and policy options from outside parties every day, but the US position on the border remains unchanged.

Essequibo in western Guyana accounts for about two-thirds of the country’s territory and is rich in gold, diamonds and bauxite. Venezuela has claimed the region for more than 180 years, while the United States and most countries around the world recognize it as part of Guyana. The dispute escalated after major oil deposits were discovered in adjacent waters in 2015.

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