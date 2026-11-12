Merz suggested that five countries would represent Europe in negotiations with Russia

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz stated that Europe’s interests in potential peace talks on Ukraine could be represented by five countries—Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Italy, and Poland.

“We already have the tried-and-true E3 format. We are also working on this issue, in part, within a five-country format—Germany, the United Kingdom, France, Italy, and Poland. I see no problem with this continuing in the future,” the German chancellor noted on the sidelines of the European Political Community meeting in Dublin.

At the same time, Merz emphasized that no final decision has yet been made regarding the format of the European delegation and that this issue will be discussed behind closed doors, although he did note positive signals from Russia regarding its willingness to acknowledge the need for Europe’s participation in the dialogue.

Source: RBC-Ukraine, citing Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty and a statement by Friedrich Merz.

European countries agree that they should be represented at the negotiating table to end the war, but have not yet reached an agreement on who exactly will represent their interests. The issue was discussed on November 12 in Dublin during a meeting of the European Political Community, attended by more than 50 leaders.

U.S. President’s Special Representative Jared Kushner stated that European countries should select a single person to represent their position during peace negotiations in Ukraine.

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