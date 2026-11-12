Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met in Ireland with U.S. President’s Special Representatives Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner. The meeting took place at Casement Airfield in Baldonnel, near Dublin. Prior to this, the American envoys held talks with Vladimir Putin in Moscow, where they discussed a prisoner exchange, the humanitarian operation in Kostiantynivka, and the possible deployment of foreign troops in Ukraine.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with U.S. Special Representatives Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner in Ireland. The talks took place at Casement Airfield in Baldonnel, west of Dublin. The meeting followed the U.S. delegation’s visit to Moscow. The day before, Witkoff and Kushner held talks with Russian leader Vladimir Putin. The parties discussed the humanitarian operation in Kostiantynivka, a possible prisoner-of-war exchange, European security, and the presence of foreign troops in Ukraine.

Putin’s aide, Yuri Ushakov, spoke about the results of the Moscow meeting. According to him, the conversation was “substantive, constructive, and useful.” At the same time, representatives of European countries did not participate in these talks.

What Vitkoff and Kushner Discussed with Putin

One of the topics was the Russian president’s proposal to conduct a humanitarian operation in Kostiantynivka, Donetsk Oblast. According to Ushakov, the American representatives reportedly supported this initiative.

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He stated that the parties agreed to begin discussions regarding a possible humanitarian mission and to immediately begin demining efforts. After preparing the operation, Russia, according to Putin’s aide, plans to invite journalists from Ukraine, European countries, and the U.S. so they can observe its implementation. However, this is currently only a statement from the Russian side. Ushakov did not provide any details regarding the potential mission, its conditions, or the mechanisms for carrying it out.

A New Prisoner Exchange Is Being Prepared

Another topic of discussion was the exchange of prisoners of war between Ukraine and Russia. Ushakov reported that the parties are currently agreeing on the terms of the exchange. According to him, during the meeting, they supported an initiative that had previously been discussed in Abu Dhabi. This refers to the next exchange, which, as Putin’s aide put it, could be the largest in scale. “The parameters of this exchange are currently being agreed upon,” Ushakov stated.

He also noted that since 2025, Ukraine and Russia have conducted 35 exchanges, during which approximately 5,000 people were returned by each side. Putin’s aide expressed hope that the Ukrainian side would fulfill the agreements reached during the negotiations in the UAE.

Moscow Raised the Issue of European Security Again

During the meeting, Putin also supported the U.S. side’s idea of discussing the security of Russia and Ukraine within the framework of a future pan-European security system. Ushakov reported this. He stated that the current system allegedly does not work and called for the creation of a new long-term security architecture. According to Putin’s aide, Moscow is ready to discuss its parameters together with U.S. representatives.

At the same time, the Russian leader referenced proposals that the Kremlin had put forward as far back as 2021. At that time, Russia demanded so-called security guarantees from the U.S. and NATO. Among the key demands were restrictions on the Alliance’s further expansion, a ban on deploying weapons near Russian borders that Moscow considers a threat, and a return to the configuration of NATO forces as of the date the Founding Act between Russia — NATO.

Ushakov added that Russia now wants to take into account new circumstances, which, he said, have arisen due to the war against Ukraine and Western countries’ support for Kyiv. He reiterated the Kremlin’s position regarding the West’s alleged desire to bring about Russia’s strategic defeat.

Russia Opposed a Foreign Contingent in Ukraine

Separately, during the talks, the parties discussed the possible deployment of foreign troops in Ukraine after the war ends. This refers to a contingent that could be formed by the countries of the so-called “coalition of the willing.”

According to Ushakov, the Russian side explained to the Americans its negative stance on this idea. The Kremlin believes that the presence of foreign troops in Ukraine could lead to a prolongation of the war. “But that is precisely a recipe for an endless war,” Putin’s aide stated.

He also reiterated that, in Moscow’s view, European countries must decide whether they want peace or a continuation of hostilities. At the same time, Ushakov noted that Russia would like to see European representatives involved in discussions about the future security architecture.

After the meeting in the Kremlin, Witkoff and Kushner traveled to Dublin, where they were scheduled to meet with Zelenskyy and representatives from European capitals. Ushakov expressed hope that the American negotiators would convey Moscow’s position to the Ukrainian and European sides. He also said that Putin and U.S. President Donald Trump plan to continue discussions on the war in Ukraine during a bilateral meeting at the APEC summit.

What Led Up to the Meeting in Dublin

The talks in Moscow were preceded by trilateral meetings between Ukraine, the U.S., and Russia in Abu Dhabi. They took place on November 10 and 11, with the United States acting as mediator. The Ukrainian delegation was represented by Rustem Umerov, head of the Foreign Intelligence Service; Kyrylo Budanov, head of the Office of the President; his first deputy, Serhiy Kyslytsia; the head of the “Servant of the People” parliamentary faction, Davyd Arakhamia; and the deputy head of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense, Vadym Skibitsky. The Russian delegation was led by Putin’s aide, Vladimir Medinsky.

Before the start of the trilateral talks, the Ukrainian side met with representatives from NATO, the United States, the European Union, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and Italy. The participants discussed coordinating efforts to end the war and security guarantees for Ukraine.

After the first day of talks, the Ukrainian delegation briefed Volodymyr Zelenskyy on their progress. The president described the meetings as “constructive and quite substantive.” According to him, the participants focused on humanitarian issues, in particular the release of prisoners of war, security guarantees, and possible steps to reduce tensions. At that time, Zelenskyy also noted that the parties had discussed the possibility of a large-scale prisoner-of-war exchange in a “1,000 for 1,000” or “1,500 for 1,500” format.

The second day of negotiations concluded on November 11. Davyd Arakhamia called them among the most difficult in his entire time participating in the negotiation process. Volodymyr Medynskyi, for his part, stated that the main topic was the future security architecture in Europe. According to him, the parties managed to find common ground on certain issues.

U.S. Special Presidential Representative Jared Kushner also described the second day as substantive but tense. He noted that some issues require further consultation. After the talks in the UAE concluded, Witkoff and Kushner traveled to Russia and then to Ireland for a meeting with Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Putin’s aide Yuri Ushakov announced this following the meeting, Interfax reported.

The latest round of diplomatic talks aimed at ending the war in Ukraine did not yield a breakthrough. Following two days of talks in Abu Dhabi, U.S. President’s Special Envoys Stephen Witkoff and Jared Kushner met with Vladimir Putin in Moscow. The conversation lasted about two hours.

Following his meeting with Vladimir Putin, U.S. Special Envoy Steve Witkoff stated that some progress had been made and expressed hope that the next round of talks would be announced.

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